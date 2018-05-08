May deadline for New Lanark comments

Local MSP Claudia Beaminsh and Councillor Catherine McClymont met recently with New Lanark Trust chief executive Scott McCauley to hear more about World Heritage Site’s future.

The trust’s consultation, ‘A Vision for our Future’, outlines the strategy for the next 10 years and the trust is asking the public to make views known by the end of May. There are plans to develop the gallery, onsite manufacture of yarn and use of hydro-electricity as well as the upgrade of hotel and leisure facilities.

Ms Beamish said: “The proposals are bold and progressive with conservation at their heart. I was delighted to hear Scott describe New Lanark as the spiritual home of the co-operative movement. Co-operation is vital to the site’s history and I believe must remain embedded in its future.”

Ms McClymont, a trustee, added: “I fully support all the hard work that’s going into revitalising and improving the site. This won’t happen overnight but it’s encouraging to see what could be achieved if funding is available.”

Details can be found on New Lanark’s website and comments can be emailed to jane.masters@newlanark.org by May 31.