Marathon effort pays off

A dedicated Lanark woman has raised more than £2,500 for a charity that supports people with life challenging conditions.

Amy Kelly, has been fund-raising since the start of the year for Scottish charity The Cornerstone Foundation which works with people within communities across the country.

Her activities have included a table-top car boot sale and recently the parishioners of Christ Church Lanark threw their collective weight behind her campaign by contributing £650 to her appeal.

Attention was drawn to her fund-raising and The Cornerstone Foundation by her dad Bobby, who is the church’s treasurer. Every year the church seeks nominations for charities to share money from plate collections, its ‘bucket for change’ and also from donations from people lighting candles in the church. The Cornerstone Foundation was unanimously chosen as the first charity this year.

But last month Amy crowned her recent fund-raising by also fulfilling a long-held ambition - to run the London Marathon.

She said: “I was delighted to be able to fund-raise for a local charity, knowing that the money I raised would go towards people within our community.

“It was a very worthwhile experience. I know that my efforts will help to transform lives. The team from The Cornerstone Foundation were a big support and helped throughout.

“Running the London Marathon has been a dream of mine for many years. I was delighted when I was offered the foundation’s charity ballot place. What got me through the hottest marathon on record, when I really felt like I wanted to give up, was the support I received from everyone who sponsored me to take part. For that she says a huge big thank you.”

In total, £2,586.20 has been raised and her fund-raising page is still open for donations at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=AmyKelly3&pageUrl=3