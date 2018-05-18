Local regiment remembered

The 50th anniversary of the disbandment of Clydesdale’s own regiment was marked at a special ceremony recently.

Held annually, the gathering includes former members of the regiment as well as their families and meets at the spot where the historic unit was founded and harks back to its Covenanting past.

Although the regiment was formed in 1881, it can trace its roots to the turmoil of the late 17th century.

It was disbanded in the same field in 1968 when a reduction in the number of armed forces personnel was needed.

It opted for disbandment rather than amalgamation with another regiment, one of only two infantry regiments in the British Army to do so.

Among those paying tribute was MP and Scottish Secretary David Mundell who was among the wreath-layers.

He also praised the contribution of those who served down the decades in The Cameronians, an amalgamation of historic regiments stretching as far back as 1689.

Speaking afterwards Mr Mundell described the service, held in warm sunshine, as “very moving.”

He said: “I’m impressed every year how many turn out in all weathers to attend this event.

“It is an opportunity to show how appreciative we are of the efforts of those who have served the country in the regiment.

“Although the Cameronians are no longer here in a formal sense, the regiment is very much here in spirit and is very much remembered here in the Douglas Valley.”