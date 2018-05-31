Lesmahagow Games preparing for 57th year

The Lesmahagow Highland Games will be chalking up their 57th year when this year’s event goes ahead on Saturday, June 23.

With fun for the whole family, the proceedings will get under way at around 11.30am with the Chieftains’ Parade, headed up by joint Chieftains Rab Irving and Andy Irving on the Abbeygreen from around 11.30am before the crowning of Tartan Queen Jennifer Fairbairn, escorted by Princesses Ellis McAra and Millie Wilson, and Clansmen Liam Colquhoun and Johnny Andrew, at The Glebe Park at around 12.15pm.

The games proper will then then begin, from 12.30pm, and this year will feature the RSPBA Pipe Band Contest as well as the traditional heavyweights contest and Highland dancing competitions. There will also be a variety of sideshows and stalls and, which makes it particularly family-friendly, there is no charge for spectators who in previous years have included tourists from Germany USA, Canada, Austria, France, the Netherlands and Australia.