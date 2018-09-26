Lesmahagow couple prove you’re never too old to find love

A pair of Lesmahagow octogenarian dance partners have now become partners for life.

Residents of the Auchlochan retirement village Georgie Rankin and David Wells tied the knot last week at the historic Dalserf Church in the scenic surroundings of the Clyde Valley.

They met at an Auchlochan Ceilidh class, Georgie trying out dancing for the first time in her life.

She ended up, happily, enjoying another new experience – marriage.

While David was previously married, this was Georgie’s first trip down the aisle.

And there was a guarentee of beautiful music at their ceremony as David just happens to be Auchlochan’s choirmaster and his choristers happily volunteered to provide the perfect romantic soundtrack for the couple’s big day at Dalserf.

Fellow Auchlochan residents and friends also flocked to the happy occasion.

Those neighbours unable to attend waved the couple off on their way to the kirk from Lesmahagow.

The wedding reception was later held with their nearest and dearest in attendance at the Radstone Hotel in Larkhall.

Commented Auchlochan retirement village representative Cathy Johnston: “It was a beautiful day and the bride looked absolutely gorgeous in her wedding dress.

“It’s been lovely to see Georgie and David’s relationship blossom here at Auchlochan, so seeing the happy couple off was a very special day for the village.”

The newlyweds have enjoyed a mini-honeymoon but plan a full one for November when they will take a romantic cruise to Norway to see the Northern Lights.

Needless to say, the couple are also looking forward to tripping the light fantastic on their cruise ship’s dancefloor.

This, says Georgie, will provide the perfect excuse to wear her wedding dress again as the elegant couple dance together again, this time as partners in more ways than one!