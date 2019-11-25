Last call for entries for 10th annual Scottish nature photography and video awards

The final deadline for professional and amateur photographers and filmmakers to enter the 2019 Scottish Nature Photography and Video Awards is this Saturday, November 30 at midnight.

This is the 10th annual awards and to mark the occasion, the winner of the inaugural Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year in 2010, wildlife photographer Ron McCombe, is on the judging panel along with photographer and writer Jamie Grant, and awards organiser Niall Irvine.

Niall said: “The diversity of the entries year on year is always remarkable to see. It makes the judging process all the harder.

“I’m delighted to have Ron McCombe as part of the judging panel. As a photographer who entered in our first year and won the title of Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year, he has been a great ambassador for the awards and his insight into nature photography will be great to have.

“Ten years on, I still love his winning Waxwing image.”

As the competition has grown over the years, Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year, Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year and Scottish Nature Video awards have been added, and there has been an international line-up of entrants and winners.

The photography competition covers wildlife, landscape, botanical, abstract and environmental subjects, while the video award seeks short nature films.

All images and videos must be taken in Scotland.

Prizes for the 2019 competition include luxury holiday breaks, campervan hire, workshop, tour and visitor experiences, cash prizes, membership, prints and clothing.

An exhibition of winning images and videos will go on tour in 2020 and winning and shortlisted entries will be published in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards Portfolio Yearbook.

For full details of how to enter are go to Scottish Nature Photography Awards