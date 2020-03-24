Lanimers not dead, only resting

Lanimer Day 2020 WILL take place. However, it won’t be until 2021.

That, in short, is how the Lanimer Committee is handling the coronavirus crisis and Clydesdale’s many gala and village days are also understood to be taking similar decisions to postpone their celebrations until next year.

The Lanimers in its current form has been held annually since the 1890s and the only previous occasions it was cancelled or severely curtailed were during the two world wars.

There have been changes of date on several occasions to fit in with elections which, like the Lanimers, are traditionally held on Thursdays.

The widely expected official statement of the Lanimer postponment came late last week from the committee chair Ex-Lord Cornet John Dickman.

It said: “Lanark Lanimer Committee Executive met on Wednesday evening, March 18 to take decisions on behalf of the Lanimer Committee regarding the impact of the current Covid-19 crisis on Lanark’s 2020 Lanimer celebrations.

“We appreciate that the latest advice published by the Scottish and UK Governments on Covid-19, and the limiting of social contact has profound implications for our community activities.

“With that in mind Lanark Lanimer Committee has taken the difficult decision to cancel all Lanimer Events for 2020.

“We feel that this is the only course of action open at this time, to protect our precious community. We understand also the pressure on our vital emergency services and believe also that to reschedule activities would put additional strain on their resources.

“We realise that you were looking forward to June, as we were, and will have put many plans in place but, as you know, the situation is totally outwith our control. All principals for 2020, including our Lord Cornet-elect, Crowning Lady, Sashing Lady and the Lanimer queen-elect and her court will carry forward to 2021.

“We would hope that all of the above will take part in 2021 celebrations and shall issue details concerning this in due course, along with plans for 2021 celebrations.

“We hope everyone in our community stays safe through this crisis and shall keep you up to date later in the year.”

The decision means that members of the Lord Cornet-elect, the Lanimer Court-elect and Lanimer Queen-elect Lacey Holmes WILL have their Big Day, albeit after waiting a year for it.