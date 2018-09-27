Lanark welcomes ‘up-market’ charity shop to High Street

Lanark High Street acquired a new “boutique” on Thursday when Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland launched its new up-market charity shop.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by John Wilson, one of the charity’s trustees, who was joined by Lanark’s Lord Cornet Gary Winning and recent stroke victim Anne-Marie Purvis, who attends one of CHSS’s Rehabilitation Support Groups.

The charity is well-known for its quirky and stylish boutique shops that are filled with high-quality one-of-a kinds.

Scott Purdon, Regional Retail Manager CHSS, said: “We are delighted to be opening a new boutique store in Lanark.

“We have had wonderful support from our new customers today, and I know when we were working on the refit we received great support from the locals which is fantastic.”

The new boutique is set to be busy and is in need of volunteers to help run the shop and also needs high-quality donations to fill its shelves.

Said Carol Kelly, the boutique manager: “It’s been amazing to see the shop transform into the fabulous boutique it is now, I can’t wait to get going!

“We have some fantastic volunteering opportunities available.”