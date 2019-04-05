Lanark’s ‘Mr Helpful’, Ernie Romer, wins horticultural award

One of Lanark’s most helpful citizens has won official recognition for his efforts over many years to make the town a greener and more pleasant place to live and work in.

Veteran gardener Ernest Romer, a long-time Burgess of the Royal Burgh, has been presented with one of the nation’s top awards for the encouragement of public horticulture.

Known to all as Ernie, he travelled to an awards ceremony at the Royal Botanic Gardens to accept his Certificate of Merit from the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society.

The society’s George Anderson handed over the certificate to Ernie, outlining the reasons why he was being honoured.

These include his tireless efforts over the years on behalf of the Lanark In Bloom group and setting up the new Castlebank Horticultural Centre.

Just last week Ernie was lending a helping hand once again, this time tending the memorials to stillborn children and the midwifery pioneer William Smellie at Lanark Cemetery in preparation for the annual wreath-laying ceremony there.

All involved in improving the Royal Burgh feel Ernie’s award was richly deserved.