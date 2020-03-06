It’s a fare deal for 11,111 youngsters

More than 11,000 young people in Clydesdale will benefit from free bus travel set to be introduced by the SNP government says the area’s MSP Aileen Campbell.

The new concessionary scheme was set out in the Scottish Government’s budget, which will give free bus travel to those aged 18 and under.

The latest figures produced by National Records of Scotland estimate there were 11,111 people aged between five and 18 living in the Clydesdale district in 2018.

The Scottish Government will undertake work to have the scheme introduced in January 2021.

Commenting, Aileen Campbell said: “Free bus travel will be an enormous benefit to young people in Clydesdale – keeping money in their pockets and improving their opportunities to work, study and socialise.

“Alongside the £500 million investment in bus infrastructure previously announced by the Scottish Government, this radical and innovative approach will help deliver a step-change in the use of public transport in rural communities and areas throughout Scotland.

“Encouraging the use of public transport is an essential part of our world-leading efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“Concessionary travel has brought enormous benefits to those aged over 60 and I’m delighted that it will now be extended to include young people also.”

Amendments to the Climate Change Bill will set a legally binding target of net-zero emissions by 2045.