Hotel marks anniversary as a tourist agency’s star turn

New Lanark has marked the 20th anniversary of the New Lanark Mill Hotel with newly renovated bedrooms, and the achievement of 4 Star status from VisitScotland.

Unlike any other hotel in Scotland, the hotel was originally an 18th century cotton mill located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. After years of painstaking restoration work by New Lanark Trust, the hotel opened in May 1998 and quickly developed into a popular choice for a short break destination. VisitScotland has awarded New Lanark with this 4 star accreditation in recognition of the recent renovations that have taken place.

John Stirrat, general manager, said: “The management and staff of New Lanark Mill Hotel are delighted to announce that following a recent Quality Assurance Audit by VisitScotland, our hotel has been promoted to a new 4 STAR rating. We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this accolade following a full bedroom refurbishment, coupled with consistently high levels of service provided by our staff. What a tremendous achievement at the same time as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. We would like to thank all of our customers past and present for support and loyalty throughout.”