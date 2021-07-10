Village church is now up for sale

The majestic B-Listed former church building is currently being sold by the Church of Scotland for offers in excess of £99,000.

Sitting in a prime location on the village’s Main Street, it is surrounded by picturesque countryside.

Internally, the building comprises an entrance vestibule with main church hall and a small vestry off with a single WC at ground floor level.

The first-floor level comprises two offices with ‘U’ shaped gallery seating. There is also a small cellar with ample storage which houses the heating boiler.

Covering 366.75 m2 on the ground floor, 76.86 m2 on the first floor office and stairs and 166.75 m2 on the gallery seating area, there’s plenty of room to play with, in addition to the basement store at 9.6m2.

The property is connected to mains water, electricity and the main public sewer. There is also an electrically pumped system which heats and circulates water through the system.

Only the church building itself is up for sale; the surrounding grounds are owned and maintained by the local authority.

The building adjacent to the church, known as St Marys Aisle, is also in separate ownership.

As a B-Listed property, the church falls within Class 10 of the Town & Country Planning (Use Classes). It could be used as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum or public library without obtaining planning permission.

It may be suitable for redevelopment for residential use subject to the necessary consents – but interested parties are advised to satisfy themselves as to the position as no warranty is given by the seller.

As offers need to be considered by one or more Church Committees, they should not be subject to short time limits. The sellers do not bind themselves to accept the highest or any of the offers.

Offers in excess of £99,000 should be submitted in writing, through a Scottish solicitor, to the Church of Scotland law department, 121 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4YN or call 0131 240 2263. To view, email [email protected]​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The main church hall offers plenty of scope for a wide number of uses, which would not need planning consent.

Only the church building itself is for sale, the surrounding ground is owned and maintained by the local authority.

Take a pew and enjoy the internal layout of this lovely old building in Carnwath.

Buyers should be aware that the building adjacent to the church, known as St Marys Aisle, is in separate ownership.