Moss Side home will grow on you

This five-bedroom, two public room detached villa at 9 Moss Side Crescent, Biggar has all the room a growing family could need, designed with modern family living in mind.

The ground floor has a super flow and offers ample room for even the largest family. The lounge has a bay window and feature gas fireplace and the large family room to the rear provides even more space.

With patio doors to the rear garden, the family room also works really well for combining with sociable outdoor living.

The open plan kitchen/dining room has been extended into part of the garage to provide another super, sociable space. There is lots of room for a large dining table, with a breakfast bar providing an informal option.

It also works well with the utility adjacent which has a door to the rear garden and integral door to the single garage/store.

A study, just off the hallway, also offers an option as a fifth bedroom and there’s a handy wc cloakroom too.

On the upper level, you’ll find four double bedrooms and the family bathroom. The master suite boasts a wall of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

The guest bedroom is another lovely room with a bay window offering an outlook across to the hills to the south, this room also has two fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room.

Two further double bedrooms both have fitted storage and the upstairs also houses the modern family bathroom .

Externally, the driveway offers parking leading to the integral single garage/store, with a sweep of lawn to the front and a gated pathway leading around to the side.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and provides a great family space with a large patio and good-sized area of lawn.

Another bonus is the summerhouse which not only offers the option to enjoy the garden year round but works as a home office too, as it already has hardwired wifi connection and power.

Being marketed by Remax Clydesdale for offers over £360,000, don’t let the grass grow under your feet...call 01899 646045 for more details today!

Lounge boasts a bay window which floods the room with light and a feature fireplace with gas fire, ideal to stay cosy on winter nights.

The open plan kitchen/dining room has been extended into part of the garage to provide a super, sociable space with room for a large dining table and a breakfast bar for informal dining too.

A large family room to the rear has patio doors to the rear garden so it's easy to bring the outdoors in.

The master suite is a fabulous room, with a wall of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.