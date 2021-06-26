Ideal Clydesdale home ... for lottery winners!

Overburns Farm in Lamington is an exceptional property, offering scope for business as well as comfortable country living.

For the 367 acre grassland farm has a charming period farmhouse as well as three letting cottages, nestled in the Clyde Valley – all for offers over a cool £2.5 million!

The farm lies in a sheltered position between the River Clyde and the lower slopes of Overburns Hill, from which it takes its name.

It offers a a good balance of ploughable land and permanent pasture with scope to further enhance the land through woodland creation.

The current farming system focuses on the production of silage for feed with the remainder being used for grazing sheep and cattle.

The farmhouse is situated in a sheltered position at the end of a quarter mile, private, tree-lined drive.

Constructed of stone under a slate roof, the two storey period property was completely renovated and extended by the sellers in 2000 to provide five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Many original features, such as the flagstone floors in the front porch and entrance hall and the astragal windows, have been retained.

All three reception rooms and principal bedrooms overlook a delightful garden. The elegant drawing room with an Adams-style fireplace was created during the renovation. It is accessed off a more intimate sitting room, centred around an open fireplace, across the hall from the dining room and kitchen.

The spacious family kitchen with four door AGA encompasses a dining and seating area with direct access through a French door to the garden.

Beyond the back door is a bootroom and utility area, pantry with gun room, drying room and a separate WC.

The formal gardens are a riot of colour from early spring; two small burns converge within the gardens and an orchard has also been created.

There are also three holiday or letting cottages, Duck, Drake and Whitehill Cottage, which have their own enclosed gardens.

To find out more, call Savills on 0131 247 3720.

1. SFCGnews-23-06-21-Property, Overburns Farm, Lamington-SCO (3).jpg While there's a farm to consider, the new owner will also be able to stay in a stunning farmhouse with three holiday cottages to let out too. Photo: Savills Buy photo

2. SFCGnews-23-06-21-Property, Overburns Farm, Lamington-SCO (4).jpg One of three cottages on the grounds, which are ideal for holiday lets or extended family to enjoy. Photo: Savills Buy photo

3. SFCGnews-23-06-21-Property, Overburns Farm, Lamington-SCO (5).jpg The modern kitchen inside the main farmhouse is a country dream come true. Photo: Savills Buy photo

4. SFCGnews-23-06-21-Property, Overburns Farm, Lamington-SCO (6).jpg Country charm is evident with a roaring fire to keep those chilly winter nights at bay. Photo: Savills Buy photo