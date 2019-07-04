Heartless vandals trash charity shop

The people of Carluke were both shocked and disgusted by a raid on one of the town’s major charity shops on Monday night.

It is the SECOND time that the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland Boutique in Rankin Gait has been targeted by thieves and vandals since it opened just eight months ago but the charity has declared that it won’t let criminals drive it out of Carluke.

Indeed, there was a rallying cry from the boss of the charity shop for the vast majority of law-abiding and kind folk of Carluke throw their support behind the shop to help re-stock and repair it as soon as possible in a show of defiance to the wreckers.

It is reckoned that around £1,500-worth of damage was done to the shop overnight on Monday with the front door smashed in as well as the stock room door inside.

Those responsible then stole designer clothes from the front window display, garments donated by local people to help raise money into research and treatment of three of the Scottish central belt’s biggest killer conditions.

A spokeswoman for the charity said that volunteer staff at the shop were left “shaken” by the incident, adding: “The shop, which opened its doors in November last year, is a popular feature at the Rankin Gait Centre.

“Many local people have volunteered their time to help out in the shop, serving almost 8,000 customers and over 3,400 bags of clothes have been donated since it opened.

“Staff have issued a heartfelt appeal for the community to come together to show that the vandals won’t win. They are calling for people to show their support by donating quality ladies and menswear to the shop.”

Said Cherylmarie McAtamney, the Carluke shop’s manager: “It’s shocking to think that thieves would target us again! We were targeted last year having just been open one week. Who would do this to a charity shop?

“Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland feels very much part of the local community. Since opening in November, we have had tremendous support from local volunteers have donated their time and over 3,400 bags of goods have been dropped at the shop.

“We’re calling for the people in this amazing community to help show that the vandals won’t win. We need donations of quality ladies and menswear. Please help out and give what you can.”

Police Scotland are appealing for any witnesses to the break-in to contact them via the 101 number or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.