Groups land lottery windfall

Community groups in South Lanarkshire are among those across Scotland celebrating a National Lottery windfall of £777,446.

The funding comes from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland which makes grants from £300 to £10,000 to voluntary and community groups.

Carluke-based youth organisation Street Level has been awarded £10,000 to help with the development of its services, including its young carers programme, transition groups and its summer activity scheme.

Street Level’s overall aim is to strengthen the links between young people in Carluke and their immediate and wider community.

Carmichael Primary School, near Biggar, has also been successful in attracting Awards for All support.

The school’s parent council has received £8,108 for its outdoor project.

It aims to develop some of the school’s outdoor environment, including refurbishing and upgrading the playground area. The new facilities will include an outdoor classroom and an orchard, tree-planting, bushes and an area for growing vegetables.

By doing so, the parent council hopes to provide pupils with the opportunity to use the outdoor areas more for play and to help develop their skills.

An Awards for All Scotland spokeswoman said: “This is National Lottery money in action, reaching into communities across Scotland making a real difference to the people who live there.

“The 97 groups receiving funding showcase the range of projects that can be funded through this programme and the difference that the smallest amounts of money can make.”

National Lottery Awards for All Scotland is now more straightforward to apply to and faster to get funding from. Applications are received on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time. To find out what National Lottery Awards for All Scotland could do for your community visit the website www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/awardsforallscotland or telephone 0300 123 7110.