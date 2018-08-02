Gallery: The sun shines on Carnwath Gala Day

There was hardly a cloud in the sky as the crowds flocked to King George V Park for the Carnwath Children’s Gala Day.

The procession of floats and dignitaries wound its way through the town finishing up at the town’s market square.

It was here that the formal part of the day took place with the official crowning ceremony of Gala Queen Molly Stuart and the presentation of the trophies.

Once again the event was well attended and many of the organising team were delighted to see so many families taking part on the day.

President Helen Fairbairn said: “After a week of activities which were all well attended and enjoyed by the children of Carnwath and district, Molly Stuart was crowned as our Gala Queen by Mrs Lena McLuckie on Saturday, June 23.

“The parade made a very colourful procession through the streets of the village to the rousing sounds of the pipe bands from Barrhead and Haddington.

“After the crowning ceremony an afternoon of entertainment was enjoyed by many children and adults.

“Thanks to Lynne Hamilton’s very talented Highland Dancers for coming along to entertain us in the park.

“The Queen and her court carried out their duties exceptionally well at the crowning ceremony and also at the Queen’s evening reception.”