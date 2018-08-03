Gallery: Fun in the sun at Douglas Gala Day

The weather couldn’t have been better for the annual Douglas Gala Day with the brilliant sunshine blesssing not just that celebration but the whole Gala Week of events.

These started with the traditional ‘Merried Men v Single Men’ football match, the hubbies emerging 3-1 winners.

The first day also saw the Sashing of 2018 Gala Queen Lauren Webb by her 2017 predecessor Milly Watt.

Also inducted into the celebrations was the 2018 Gala Court consisting of Champion Kurtis Mackinnon, Senior Maids Kalise McColm and Sineidin Tamakbe, Junior Maids Ava Aitken and Amelia Spence plus Footmen Calum Archibald and Rhuri Ellis.

The subsequent Week’s programme included a quiz night, discos, childrens’ entertainment, rounders, more football and a village walk.

On the big day itself a large and colourful procession was led through the streets by Stonehouse Pipe Band and Coalburn Silver Band.

At the new park at Springwell Road, Crowning Lady May Smith carried out the ‘coronation’ of Queen Lauren to the cheers of hundreds of villagers and many visitors.

An afternoon of fun followed with grants to the organisers allowing the hiring of no less than three inflatables and the local Fusion dance group gave a breathtaking display.