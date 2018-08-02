Gallery: Biggar Show gets better and better

As it has for many decades now, this year’s Biggar Show provided a major display of the very best of Clydesdale agriculture - while managing to be great fun at the same time.

Thousands of spectators, many with no connection to farming, crowded into the showfield to enjoy a programme of livestock, poultry and equine classes, the ladies industrial section, craft marquee, Highland dancing, a dog show, food fair, trade stands, a funfair, children’s entertainments and main ring attractions.

There was a pipe band parade from the town centre to the showfield and more modern music available at the after-show disco that night.

One of the many attending who was impressed by the show was Clydesale’s MSP Aileen Campbell, a Biggar resident from a farming family.

She said: “It was a privilege as always to attend the Biggar Show. It was a terrific day out for farmers and visitors alike. As always, I very much enjoyed having a stall and speaking with visitors. Farming is the backbone of the Clydesdale economy, and it is great to see it at its best. Huge congratulations to all the competitors and winners!”

She was accompanied by Provost Ian McAllan, there in his capacity as a Biggar area councillor.

He said: “The show is an opportunity to see the very best our area of Clydesdale has to offer on display.”