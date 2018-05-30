Funding to expand inclusion

A local charity has won funding which will help it to open up volunteering opportunities for people right across the Clydesdale area.

The Haven, which provides support to people affected by a range of life limiting illnesses and their families, has been awarded the funding from the Aspiring Communities Fund.

The fund is supported by the European Social Fund and the Scottish Government to allow charities and orgnaisations in rural communities to deliver long term solutions to meet local priorities as well as to increase inclusion.

‘Be Included – Be Involved’ will provide volunteering opportunities to people in the local area who due to long-term illness, caring responsibilities, age or accessibility have not had the opportunity to volunteer before.

As part of the project’s launch, The Haven will hold a volunteer open day at its premises in Forth next Wednesday, June 6.

This is aimed at anyone in the region who would be interested in finding out more about available opportunities.

Commenting, Rebecca Cruickshank, project co-ordinator told the Gazette: “Through a number of volunteering opportunities, this project will aim to develop soft skills, build confidence, provide experience in a health and social care environment and provide access to meaningful activities to the people of Clydesdale.

“By having additional volunteers we will be able to further increase and develop our services to enable us to support more clients.

“Ultimately we want to make a lasting difference to the people Clydesdale through the ongoing development and sustainability of The Haven,” she added.

Shona McTavish from The Aspiring Communities Fund added: “This will be a key project for the local Clydesdale community and we are delighted to have been able to award funding to The Haven to deliver it.”

The event will be held at The Haven, Manse Road, Forth between 10am and 3pm.

Further information is available by calling 01555 811 846 or alternatively, you can email forth@thehavencentre.com.