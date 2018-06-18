Fund sets gala on firm financial base

Douglas Gala Day Committee has secured funding for the event over the next three years thanks to an award of more than £10,000 from Ventient Energy’s Galawhistle Wind Farm Fund.

The group is one of several local organisations to benefit from the latest round of awards from the fund.

The committee organises a range of activities in the week leading up to the day itself, always the fourth Saturday in June, and in previous years families have had to pay for each activity, which was prohibitive for many.

The grant will enable the committee to provide more affordable attractions.

David Weir, committee chairman, said: “This will benefit the gala day three ways - stabilise the long standing tradition of our gala, help make our gala better for the villagers of Douglas and the outlying areas and enable us to provide more attractions at our main event.

“With the grant we will be ensuring a lower cost to the local community, so both adults and children can have a fun day.

“With funding we are trying to establish a community pageant and we can help the community so all feel welcome to participate in all activities.”

The Fund is provided by Ventient Energy, owner of the Galawhistle Wind Farm, which will provide a minimum £120,000 annually over the site’s lifetime.

Commenting on the funding, Scott Mackenzie, company CEO said: “We take a lot of pride in supporting community initiatives through the active involvement of local residents and look forward to hearing about many more exciting projects to benefit the local area.”

Other beneficiares of the £42,790 funding include:

Douglasdale Folk Festival Association, Coalburn Homing Club, Coalburn Silver Band, Coalburn Miners Welfare Charitable Society and Douglas Victoria Bowling Club.