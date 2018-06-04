Faster internet speeds in area

More premises across South Lanarkshire can now upgrade to faster fibre broadband through the £428 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband rollout, the organisation has said.

More than 890,000 premises are able to connect to the new network, as around 4500 new fibre street cabinets are now live across the country.

People need to sign up for the faster services with an internet service provider, however, as upgrades are not automatic. Led by the Scottish Government, funding partners also include the UK Government through Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK), BT Group, local authorities and the EU via the European Regional Development Fund.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “I would encourage people to check whether they are eligible to upgrade on the DSSB website and contact a service provider of their choice to start receiving faster broadband. I’m not complacent – I’m aware that those who do not have access are at a disadvantage and our job is not done until everyone is connected. We are focusing on the next steps to achieve 100 per cent coverage by 2021.”

Councillor John Anderson, South Lanarkshire Council’s Community and Enterprise Resources Committee chairman, said: “I’m delighted that more areas can now access fibre broadband thanks to the programme and more people are now able to get a superfast speed. Whether you’re downloading a box set, a small business making transactions or keeping in touch with friends, fibre broadband can make it all happen easily.”