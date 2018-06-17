Exhibit has monopoly on nostalgia

New Lanark will be taking visitors back to their childhoods - or indulging their second - with a new exhibition due to open next month.

As part of a nationwide programme of events celebrating the Year of Young People, the centre will host the latest travelling exhibition from the V&A’s Museum of Childhood, Game Plan: Board Games Rediscovered.

It will celebrate the joy, excitement and occasional frustration of playing board games and will include some of the most iconic, enthralling and visually striking games from the V&A’s outstanding national collection.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on interactives and see more than 100 objects, featuring games from around the world, exploring the important role of design. Throughout the exhibition, selected games of special interest will be highlighted with more detailed information on their history and influence.

Running from July 20 to November 4, it will be the third exhibition hosted in the redeveloped exhibition gallery this year.

In 2018, Scotland is putting its young people in the spotlight, celebrating their talents, contributions and creating new opportunities for them to shine. The Year of Young People features a year-long programme of events giving young people the opportunity to show what they are made of.