Drive for online TV licences

TV Licensing is calling on people in South Lanarkshire to ‘go paperless’ by purchasing and managing their TV Licence online.

More customers than ever before in the area are switching to online communications and, in the past year, numbers of those opting to choose a licence by e-mail have increased by 19 per cent in the ML postcode region.

Teaming up with Money Advice Scotland to kick off the Scotland-wide drive, TV Licensing is outlining the benefits of making the switch to online communication in a bid to boost sign-ups to e-mail. Going paperless enables customers to manage their licences online, significantly cutting down on paper and providing another resource to help manage funds. Existing and new customers can switch to an e-licence, and personal details such as name, address and preferred payment date can all be updated via the website at www.tvlicensing.co.uk