DJ is in a spin over success of his remix

An Auchengray man has created a worldwide Number One smash hit thanks to his DJ-ing skills.

James Godfrey, who has a rather more normal day job as a water technician, has reached the top of the Soundcloud Deep House charts.

Former Biggar High school pupil, James also enjoys local acclaim every Saturday night as the resident DJ at the Woodpecker Bar in Lanark.

James remixed the James Hype track ‘No Drama’ with fellow DJ Ben Rainey – and it has proved more than just popular, soaring to the top of the charts.

He said: “The track in original format was already a brilliant song but it just seemed to lack something. Ben and I had an idea what the song needed to bring it to life and appeal to our fanbase.

“Ever since releasing previews for the track we got a feeling from the feedback that it was going to be popular, but we never imagined it would make number one in the Soundcloud deep house charts within four days of releasing it .

“Ali Campbell at the Woodpecker has been a big help to me throughout the year. Also my girlfriend Coyla and sisters Kellyanne and Lilly have been massively supportive throughout it all.

“They are so happy, they keep asking when I’m going to be famous but I’ve told them not to give up their day jobs anytime soon!

“I have DJ’d at two car festivals in England but I’m most known locally for DJing at the Woodpecker.

“I love how everyone gets involved with the music and the place is more of a club scene rather than just a bar. It’s always busy on Saturday nights and the staff are always so lively.

“Ali asked me for a mixtape and once he heard it he gave me the job. One year on I’m still there.”