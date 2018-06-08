Crunch time for Border Biscuits

Lanark business Border Biscuits has taken two top places at this year’s Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

The company was named Business of the Year and also took the Brand Success award.

Held at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre, the award attracted more than 275 entries and 12 product-focused categories were judged by a thorough process, which included the scrutiny of packaging, quality of product and taste.

In the course of their assessment of the entries, the judges sampled 197 Scottish products ranging from cheese and chocolate, to ginger beer and gin.

The awards also highlighted business excellence, innovation and best practice across the Scottish food and drink industry. Categories included Environmental Sustainability, Young Talent, Innovation and Scottish Sourcing.

Recognised by both trade and consumers as an accolade of the highest quality, the awards are organised by Scotland Food & Drink and run in partnership with The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), with Asda as headline sponsor.

James Withers, Scotland Food & Drink chief executive, said: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists who have been selected from a record number of entries by our panel of more than 45 judges. Scotland is home to some of the most innovative producers and these awards give us the chance to celebrate just a few of them. We have a fantastic mix of established world-class businesses and a new generation of entrepreneurs coming through.

“Scottish food and drink is now a national success story. Our unique partnership of industry bodies and Scottish Government has driven that. However, it is the talent inside individual businesses that make our industry tick and who are putting Scotland on the global culinary map.”

James Warnock, RHASS chairman added: “We at RHASS are very proud of our partnership with the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards. Like us, they recognise those businesses and individuals in Scotland who are leading the way with innovation, enterprise and quality, and they help the consumer go on the farm to fork journey.”