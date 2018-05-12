Continuing cost of pothole damage

New research reveals that the pothole ‘epidemic’ is costing UK motorists and insurers a whopping £1 million a month.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com said: “The latest pothole count has surged due to the snowy conditions we experienced earlier in the year, creating treacherous road conditions and making a major dent in drivers’ pockets.

“No doubt this will lead to a wave of drivers making claims for damage from their local council, leaving even less money which can be spent on repairing road surfaces. Drivers claimed for £3.1 million worth of damage to their vehicles from councils in 2016.

“Drivers are fed up of having a bumpy ride. More than two thirds (69%) of motorists want more to be done to tackle pocketed roads. It’s an area that needs serious investment.

“If drivers do experience a bump in the road, our guide advises how to make your case for damage and report it to their local council before it gets any worse.”