Community groups see £1m SSE windfall

SSE wind farm funds delivered over £1m in support for community projects in South Lanarkshire during 2017/18, a new report has shown.

In total, 41 local projects have been supported across the region including £58,645 to the Haven to help people with life limiting illnesses and who are benefiting from its new Forth centre.

Janice Williams, CEO of The Haven, said: “The funding will help to develop the centre as a resource for local communities, working with organisations and community groups to “make a difference” and support a wide range of health and well-being initiatives.”

Other projects included £300,000 to Routes to Work South to deliver pre-employability courses across South Lanarkshire and £19,074 to Rigside Playpark Group to create a community skate park.

The report also reveals that for each £1 awarded by SSE through its grant-making programme, recipients sourced an additional £2.93 in match funding from other sources.

Funds are provided as part of a commitment made during the development of SSE’s renewable energy projects in Great Britain from 2002 to the present day with cash allocated by independent community panels or trusts.

Rachel McEwen, head of sustainability, said: “We’re delighted to play an instrumental role in bringing these projects to fruition.

“I would like to thank the countless people in South Lanarkshire who give up their time freely to sit on our panels or volunteer for their local Trust.”