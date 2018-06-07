Classmates reunite 50 years on

It was back to school last week for a group of former Carluke primary school pupils after more than half a century after they left.

More than 50 years after leaving “The Wee School”, 25 of the class of 1958-65 were reunited to revisit the scene of their primary schooling.

After meeting at Kirkton Church to renew acquaintances, they were given a guided tour of Kirkton Primary School by the current head teacher Mrs Shanks and four pupils from Primary 7, who also gave a presentation on the history of the school.

This was followed by an outstanding performance of ‘A Dug, a Dug’ by Primary 4, then songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’ by The Glee Club followed by a rendering of ‘Donald, Whaur’s Yer Troosers?’

Later a framed photo of the class year group from 1965 was presented to Mrs Shanks by Bill Cowan, one of the organisers of the reunion.

Graham Buchanan, co-organiser of the reunion, said: “Since December we have been tracking down the 51 pupils who were members of the class during those seven years.

“We managed to trace 48 of them: sadly nine have passed away, but to get so many to attend, some flying in specially from Canada, was incredible.

“Many memories came flooding back from so many years ago, and there were a few misty eyes as the pupils performed.”

Later in the evening the group reconvened at Castlehill Bowling Club for a buffet and drinks, recounting stories and bonding friendships formed many years ago.

Glasses were raised for a toast to absent friends and a fitting tribute was spoken by Graham.

He said: “Between us all, we have over two thousand years of collective memories. Many good, some bad no doubt. There will have been highs and lows, euphoria and heartbreak, births and deaths.

“But what we all have in common are those few formative years at The Wee School, where we learned how to play, how to make friends, how to live and to love. Precious they are.”