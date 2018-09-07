Charity group have their house in order

A quintet of lads from Lanark have organised for this weekend the latest in a series of charity fund-raisers run over the last two years.

Building on their love of DJing and techno music, the group set up their ‘Helping With House’ initiative which has gone on to raise thousands of pounds for different organisations.

Jamie McDonald started the project following the death of his grandfather, who had been battling dementia.

He continued: “I wanted to do something that gave back to families who were going through the same challenges mine did, and so myself and my friend Robbie Howieson came up with the idea. A few of my friends - Ian Higgins, Jay Gunning, Angus Fenton and Grant Scott - were also into mixing so they were eager to get on board.”

Their first event raised more than £1300 for Alzheimer Scotland and, following its success, they decided to organise more, supporting a different charity each time. So far they have organised four, raising almost £4000.

Jamie said: “In the past six months our team has encountered challenging times. Our resident, and my best friend, Ian Higgins lost his father Billy after a battle with mental illness. We were all stunned and shocked, but now want to make positives from such a testing period.”

This Saturday, as well as a techno event at the Flying Duck in Glasgow, Lanark Racecourse will be the venue for the Billy Higgins Memorial Cup, a charity football match between Ian’s friends and colleagues as well as Billy’s, with kick-off at 1pm and all proceeds going to the Scottish Association for Mental Health. Pitchside, there will be music, a raffle and an auction for a selection of prizes including football memorabilia.

Tickets for the gig cost £5 at the door, and donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helpingwithhousesamh

Jamie added: “We’re hoping these next two events will be our most successful in terms of funds raised.”