CCI grateful for donation

A Lanark-based social enterprise company is set to expand its services to customers and offer greater employment opportunities to its members thanks to a funding boost from UK Steel Enterprise.

Clydesdale Community Initiatives (CCI) provides employment to those with complex support needs, disability or illness. The group gives vulnerable individuals the chance to make a meaningful contribution to their community.

To help them on their mission, the TATA Steel subsidiary gifted funding of £2,500.

The funds will go towards new equipment which will allow the business to expand its capabilities specifically in the landscape and construction sectors.

With greater productivity, CCI is set to create more training and employment opportunities for individuals.