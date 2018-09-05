CCI grateful for donation

CCI Scotland, a social enterprise based at Langloch Farm, Hyndford Road, Lanark, does a huge amount to give people with a range of disabilities a purpose in life. It now operates a commercial construction business as well as six small enterprises, staffed by workers and volunteers who help the participants create everything from lip balm to garden benches. We speak to managing director Niall McShannon who founded the enterprise way back in 2002 about its sterling work in the local community since and up to April 2018.
A Lanark-based social enterprise company is set to expand its services to customers and offer greater employment opportunities to its members thanks to a funding boost from UK Steel Enterprise.

Clydesdale Community Initiatives (CCI) provides employment to those with complex support needs, disability or illness. The group gives vulnerable individuals the chance to make a meaningful contribution to their community.

To help them on their mission, the TATA Steel subsidiary gifted funding of £2,500.

The funds will go towards new equipment which will allow the business to expand its capabilities specifically in the landscape and construction sectors.

With greater productivity, CCI is set to create more training and employment opportunities for individuals.