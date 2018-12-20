Castlebank Park is as pretty as a picture!

A photography competition has been held to capture an image of Lanark’s Castlebank Park at a certain important moment in its history.

As reported in the Gazette, a major effort is underway through the Lanark Community Development Trust to return the park to its look during its ‘Golden Age’ of the Fifties and Sixties.

The Trust invited amateur photographers in the area to submit a picture of their favourite spot in the park, the submitted photos to be used to decorate the walls of the newly-opened Community Hub withing the park’s Horticultural Centre,

The snappers were given the task of trying to illustrate the changing seasons, woodland and wildlife or plants and horticulture of the park, once a private estate, gifted to the people of Lanark in the early 1950s. The park started to show signs of neglect in the Seventies.

The winners of he contest have now been chosen and were invited along to the park to be presented with a framed copy of their winning pictures.

The winners were as follows: Alison Reilly, David Donaghue, David Woodhams, Emma Gibson, Sharon Crossan and the Gazette’s very own former deputy editor Helen McCall.