Carluke nursery celebrates silver anniversary

It is interesting to think that the very first toddlers to attend a certain Carluke nursery will now be in their late twenties and possibly have toddlers of their own now.

The town’s Riverside Nursery is celebrating its ‘Silver Anniversary’, having been founded in 1993, the year privatisation of the railways began and Britain joined the new European Free Trade Area it is about to leave.

The anniversary was fittingly marked by a ‘birthday party’ with children and staff alike taking part in the fun.

Said Margaret Kilgallon of the nursery: “We have been providing care and education for children in Carluke for 25 years. We are a small family-run business with 26 nursery places and 48 after-school care places per day. The children had a fabulous party with live music, cake, guests and lots of dancing. It’s has been a pleasure to care for the children of Carluke over the past 25 years.”