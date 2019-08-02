Carluke Ham and Jam Festival 2019

There are now less than 50 days to go to the 2019 Carluke Jam and Ham Festival.

The annual event, which started in 2013, is the town’s celebration of two of its most famous products, the jam make by Scott’s ‘jeelyworks’ and the ham by Ramsays of Carluke, both of them operating since the 19th century.

However,there is nothing ‘Victorian’ about the celebrations which have become a joyous celebration of modern talent in the town.

The experiment of holding the Festival over five days was judged a success and so the 2019 Jam and Ham will run from September 17 to 21.

All the established festival favourites will be back,including the ‘Jampionship’, a local makers’ craft market and an art exhibition.

However, the organisers of the event, the Carluke Development Trust, are always trying to add new events to the programme every years and 2019 will be no exception with a watercolour workshop, air-drying clay class, ‘Kirkton Entertains’ talent show and a community photographic competition on a theme of ‘A Year in Carluke’. A musical finale event is back this year with bands to be announced. over the next month.