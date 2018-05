An enterprising Lanark school pupil has raised £370 for Wishaw General Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Camron Barr (8), raised the cash by running a raffle at Robert Owen Memorial Primary School in the town and sold tickets during his breaktimes over several months.

He also received a number of donations from family and friends.

Camron ran the raffle in memory of his cousin, Archie McCulloch.

He is pictured handing over his cheque to staff at the neonatal unit.