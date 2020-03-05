Brownies feel blue and issue a red alert

The people of Carluke are being asked to do more than just play lip service to the wonderful voluntary work being done by the town’s youth organisations.

One of the longest-established is the 4th Carluke Brownies, a popular and well-respected unit.

However, the very future of this valued group is now being put at risk due to the girls and their leaders being forced out of their tradition home of Carluke Guide Hall which was also used by other Guide and Brownie units..

The building on the Carnwath Road was rendered useless at the start of the year by flooding causing extensive damage.

Explained Leader Gemma Livingston: “The hall has been an important part of the community for 50 years and it has played an integral part in the development of many girls and young women.

“We would like to make an urgent appeal to the local community to assist with fundraising and to local businesses to donate funds or volunteer their time to help with the cost of repairs.

“We would like to invite everyone to attend an emergency fundraising meeting at Carluke Lifestyle Centre on March 12 at 7.30pm.

“Any offer of help would be greatly appreciated.”

In the meantime. there is another flooding problem in Carluke, this time nearer the town centre.The car park across the road from St John’s Church has been inundated with water for some time and y this is causing parking problems during large gatherings such as funerals.