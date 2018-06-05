Black’s pies join the upper crust

A butcher with shops in Carluke and Lanark has won national recognition for the quality of one of its pie products.

Hugh Black & Sons Butchers was judged as highly commended in the Britain’s Best Meat Pie award category at this year’s Meat Management Industry Awards for its steak and haggis pie.

The awards were announced recently at a celebratory dinner at Hilton Birmingham Metropole, attended by around 400 guests and are a celebration of the creativity, innovation and excellence of the UK’s meat industry.

British magician and television presenter Ben Hanlin presented the winning trophies, before guests enjoyed an after-party with top band The Talent. The awards comprise reader voting and product entries to determine the best in the industry, as chosen by our readers together with a select judging panel for product evaluation.

A total of 20 accolades were handed out to companies, associations, developments and personalities that struck a chord with readers and judges. The Excellence Award title went to Dave Smith, Master Butcher and Commercial Manager at ABP UK. Dunbia won the Manufacturer of the Year and Marks & Spencer was voted Supermarket/Multiple Meat Retailer of the Year.