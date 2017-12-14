Bird fans flock to show

The Christmas season is generally all about roast turkeys and a partridge in a pear tree, Lawrie & Symington Lanark recently hosted something a little less traditional - a show of over 1000 racing-pigeons for a crowd of around 400 enthusiasts from across the country.

The Scottish Homing Pigeon Show, hosted in Lanark since 2012, showcases the crème-de-la-crème of Scottish racing pigeons, featuring birds which can be worth thousands of pounds. Often setting off from as far away as France, the pigeons race at speeds of up to 70mph and distances of up 600 miles to beat the competition home.

Linda Brooks, Scottish Homing Pigeon Union secretary, said: “The space available at Lawrie & Symington’s mart is ideal for our purposes, so a big thank you to them for making the day possible and to everyone who came along.”