Biggar Flavour celebrates top awards

Biggar-based baker Biggar Flavour has taken two top prizes in this year’s Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.

The business took regional bronze medals in the Individual Cake (priced over 80p) and Savoury category for its Opera cake and Cadger’s Pie respectively.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognised as one of Scotland’s best bakers” said Jane Brown. “We take our business very seriously and use traditional methods and craft skills to deliver quality every time. But we could not have come this far in the competition without the votes of our customers, thank you.”

Mich Turner, owner of award-winning Little Venice Cake Company and who presented Biggar Flavour with their award, said: “It has given me great pleasure to be involved in the competition again this year. There have been some fantastic entries and all the prizes I have handed out to bakers have been worthy in every way. I wish all our winners well in the coming year.”

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers which runs the awards, said: “Over 22,000 votes were received for customers’ favourite bakery products across the morning rolls, scones, individual cakes, savouries, biscuits, breads and celebration cake categories. In May, more than 850 of the most popular products in the land were delivered to Dunfermline for scrutiny by a panel of 50 expert and independent judges led by baking expert, Robert Ross. And with this competition, we are celebrating the best of the very best.”