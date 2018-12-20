Be wary this season of ill-will, warns Clydesdale MP

A Clydesdale MP has issued a Christmas Message with a difference - don’t get ripped off during the festive season.

Dr Emma Harper, SNP MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, issued her warning after a parliamentary briefing on a new report on the various frauds and scams awaiting the unwary Christmas shopper.

Dr Cameron said: “Fraud is not a victimless crime. It has a devastating impact on its victims and their families. I ask constituents to be aware in the run up to Christmas of frauds and scams.

“Just because it’s Christmas it does not mean fraudsters stop their crimes – in fact they use it as an opportunity to defraud their victims more. Please be aware and alert to potential scams in the festive season.”

She echoed police advice, stating: “If something seems too much of a bargain, it’s probably poor quality, fake or doesn’t exist.

“Don’t pay for goods or services by bank transfer unless you know and trust the person. Payments via bank transfer offer you no protection if you become a victim of fraud.

“Criminals use weaknesses in software to attack your devices and steal information, such as your payment details. Use a strong, separate password to protect your account,” she added.