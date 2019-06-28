Band members show off solo talents

Members of the Coalburn Brass Brand were able to show of their individual talents recently at their annual Coalburn’s Got Talent event.

In its second year, the competition was established to create the opportunity for players of all ages and abilities across the organisation’s four ensembles to perform a solo item in front of their peers and an adjudicator.

The venue was St John’s Hall in Blackwood and the band welcome back special guests Scott Kerr to adjudicate and Nicola McKenzie on piano to accompany many of the soloists.

Scott is the principal euphonium with the Whitburn Band, and provided written feedback to all participants as well as performing Donegal Bay accompanied by Nicola at the end of the event.

There was a healthy entry from all four ensembles within the band organisation. All participants received a certificate for their performance and a copy of Scott’s feedback.

The best performances of the evening were: Bronze Band, Nathaniel Hadley playing Puff the Magic Dragon on trombone; Intermediate Band, Marcie Boyle playing Lindy Hop also on trombone; Percussion Academy, Jamie Millar playing Hell’s Kitchen on kit; Silver Band, David Fehilly playing Aria on Tenor Horn.

A band spokesperson said: “Once again Coalburn’s Got Talent was a fantastic night of entertainment. It was uplifting to see performances from a range of musicians from across the organisation, especially from so many younger members of the bands. The support and encouragement from the band members as well as their friends and family who came to support the performers was really lovely.”

The Silver Band is currently in the middle of a busy period of gala day performances and preparing for their performance at the national brass band championships in September. The Bronze Band, Intermediate Band, and Percussion Academy are all now actively recruiting. Potential members can get in touch via http://www.coalburnsilverband.co.uk/ or the band’s Facebook Page.