Aspiring designers sought for baby box

Local MSP Rona Mackay is calling on all young people throughout Strathkelvin and Bearsden to send in their fun and vibrant designs and concepts to be a part of the team who will design the new generation of Baby Boxes.

In partnership with the Scottish Government and Children in Scotland, Young Scot are looking for young people with a passion for art and design to submit their own concepts for the new generation of Baby Boxes.

Scotland’s first Baby Box was launched a year ago, after a competition to design the original. The winning design was a forest fairy tale scene complete with Highland cows, squirrels and the Loch Ness Monster.

So far, more than 50,000 Baby Boxes have been sent to newborns all over Scotland featuring this design.

These designs will reflect the principles of Year of Young People 2018, and all concepts should relate to the theme of Children’s Rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Designs should relate to the following rights; The Right to Play, The Right to Freedom of Expression and The Right to Education.

Successful designers will be invited to a Jam Event in October where they will work in teams with professional design agencies to bring their ideas together into a final design concept.

The winning design will be selected by an expert judging panel later in the year, and launched in 2019.

Rona said: “To celebrate the Year of Young People, Young Scot with the Scottish Government and Children in Scotland have launched a new design contest for Scotland’s baby box.

“There are so many young aspiring artists in my constituency and I would encourage all of them to get involved in this excellent campaign for all artists up to the age of 26.

“If any local people would like to get involved they should visit https://www.youngscot.net/new-baby-box-design/ or visit my office and we can point them in the right direction. Good luck!”