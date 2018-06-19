Andrew named as top chef

Carluke chef Andrew Mackay achieved a national accolade recently when he was named Pastry Chef of the Year at this year’s Scottish Food Awards.

Andrew, who is head pastry chef at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, beat other entrants from across Scotland to win the title.

Developed by Gary McLean-Quin, the founder of The Scottish Hotel Awards, the awards aim to encourage and recognise people, products and businesses carrying out outstanding work in the sector.

Now in its second year, the Scottish Food Awards welcomes all members of the industry to take part of an evening of relaxed fun and celebration to give the industry an opportunity to celebrate each other’s achievements without the usual corporate feel.

A former Carluke High School pupil, Andrew studied for three years at Motherwell College, and qualified in City & Guild Professional Cookery. He then moved on to specialise in confectionery and patisserie, spending three years at the Ayrshire resort before being promoted to the position of head pastry chef in 2016.

No stranger to competition, Andrew previously represented Scotland at the 24th Internationale Kochkunst Ausstellung culinary Olympics in Erfurt in Germany that same year. The team of talented chefs, drawn from across Scotland, took on 28 different countries in a series of both hot kitchen and cold static display events. The show, first held in Frankfurt in 1900 is regarded as the biggest culinary exhibition of its kind.