All set for Carluke’s big day

All roads will lead to Carluke this weekend when the town will stage its annual gala day.

A much-anticipated entry in the community’s calendar, the event attracts the involvement of groups, organisations and schools from Carluke, Law and Braidwood.

The day’s proceedings will get under way at 11am on Saturday (June 9) when the procession will leave Sandy Road.

As ever, the colourful cavalcade will feature a number of decorated floats provided by local schools, nurseries and businesses, with many more organisations represented walking in the procession, accompanied as usual by a number of local bands.

The procession will end up in Market Place at around noon where Tammy Cunningham, this year’s Gala Queen elect, will be crowned surrounded by her court, drawn as ever from the area’s primary school.

After the crowning, prizes will also be awarded for the best decorated houses and shops and the fun will continue with a variety of stalls, fun fair rides, live acts, music and activities for all the family to enjoy.

The court for this year’s gala day is: Queen Elect - Tammy Cunningham, Champion - Brandon McMillan, Flower Girl - Jessica Hamilton, Crown Bearer - Kaiden Ritchie (Carluke Primary School); Maid - Chelsea Gault, Maid - Grace Weir, Escort - Kayden Ross (High Mill Primary School); Maid - Tammy Babes, Maid - Sophie Cox, Escort - Brodie Davies (Crawforddyke Primary School); Maid - Romey Kerr, Maid - Adele Shannon, Escort - Daniel Barnstaple (Braidwood Primary School); Maid - Olivia McKellar, Maid - Claudia Wood, Escort - Aaron Bruce (Kirkton Primary School); Maid - Ashleigh Kilmurray, Maid - Grace Riley, Escort - Ryan Thomson (St Athanasius Primary School); Maid - Lily Meenan, Maid - Marni Todd (Law Primary School).