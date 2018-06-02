Additional dates for community banking

Royal Bank of Scotland community banker Marc Patterson has added further dates to his diary of drop-in sessions across the area.

He will be at the following venues in the stated the dates and times: Monday - Carnwath Town Hall, 9am – noon; Tuesday - Forth Community Resource Centre 10am – noon (from June 12) and Carluke Library, 2pm – 4pm (from June 19); Friday Carnwath Town Hall 9am – noon and St Bride’s Centre, Douglas, 2pm – 4pm.

Marc said: “I’m looking forward to hosting these new events to help educate customers on being financially fit, training them on the different ways to bank in a digital world and how they can protect themselves from fraudsters.

“Holding events such as these around South Lanarkshire is a great way for me to develop and maintain a strong relationship with our local customers, helping to ensure that the Royal Bank of Scotland remains an important part of our communities.”

As part of their role, community bankers host regular events to educate customers on being financially fit, living in the digital world and preventing fraud; conduct financial health checks with customers to identify opportunities to help them with new products or services appropriate to their goals, needs and priorities and engage with the community through a number of channels such as charity events, social groups and other community activities

For more information or to book an appointment contact Marc on 07768 182549.