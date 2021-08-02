Pulling their socks up to complete the Red Hose Race

The annual Red Hose Trail Race took place at Carnwath Estate on Saturday.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 11:25 am
The competitors gather for the race that dates back to 1508
This event, which attracted 49 runners, is open to everyone, but only locals can win the red hose – this year it was Alistair Stewart with Jamie Bell in second.

The other prizes went to:

Boys under-16 – 1st Logan Whitton, 2nd Ryan Kellock, 3rd Ewan Tweedie; Girls under-16 – 1st Jessica Inglis, 2nd Jessica Hendry, 3rd Yuki Faulds;

Gents – 1st James Gillon, 2nd Adam Kelly, 3rd Ross Hill; Ladies – 1st Sara Green, 2nd Emily McNicol, 3rd Reagan Binnie.

The organisers wish to thank the Laird of Lee and Carnwath Estate, Loaningdale School Company and Muirhall Energy for their support.

Alistair Stewart