Multiverse promises two fantastic days of music in one spectacular venue

Grant Dinwoodie, from Lucky Doves, is looking forward to performing at Crawick Multiverse

Crawick Multiverse, near Sanquhar, is a 55-acre visitor destination featuring standing stones, sculpted mounds and other features inspired by astronomy and the cosmos.

On August 28 and 29 August the Sun Amphitheatre will host a series of musicians playing everything from rock, reggae and indie through to trad, classical and opera.

The Saturday will be dedicated to the contemporary sounds of: The Dangleberries, Lucky Doves, The Peas, Tom Spirals, Fathers Medicine.

Claudia Wood from nearby Sanquhar is returning home to sing

Performing on the Sunday are: Smith & McClennan, Claudia Wood (with pianist Katharine Durran), Flew the Arrow, Wendy Stewart.

Claudia, who is originally from Sanquhar, will be singing songs from operas and musicals such as Carmen and Phantom of the Opera.

She said: “I sang at the opening of the Multiverse and it’s wonderful that Crawick is looking ahead to a future as a venue for live music.

"It will be great for people living in the area and for attracting people to visit Dumfries and Galloway.”

Grant Dinwoodie, of Lucky Doves, added: “We are really excited to be part of this event.

"It’s not only a spectacular location in which to perform, but also represents a stepping stone for moving forward in the most challenging of times for performers, venues and all other creatives.”

Crawick Multiverse aims to establish itself as a major outdoor venue for events and performances ranging from gigs and exhibitions to stargazing and pilates.

Gill Khosla, chair of Crawick Multiverse Trust, said: “We are looking forward to giving audiences the chance to get out and enjoy live music again, and Crawick Multiverse provides an absolutely spectacular venue.

"We’re also very proud to be able to provide a showcase for such an excellent line-up of performers from Dumfries and Galloway – and to contribute to the Sanquhar Arts Festival.

“We hope Music at the Multiverse will be just the start for us. In years to come our plan is to host performance events and other activities that appealing to audiences in the local community and beyond.”