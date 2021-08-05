Community action in Rigside and Douglas Water

The events will help tackle environmental, transport and mobility issues in the villages

The Covid secure events are taking place as part of the Make Your Way project, focussing on progressing sustainable travel priorities in Crawford and Elvanfoot, Glespin, and Rigside and Douglas Water before April 2022.

It is part of a year-on-year programme, running since 2016, which targets sustainable travel in rural South Lanarkshire and has included community mapping and the development of Sustainable Travel Action Plans to date.

The litter pick takes place on Saturday, August 21, from 10am-noon.

Participants are asked to meet at the Community Hall to pick up gloves, bags and litter pickers before choosing an area or two to tackle.

Booking is essential by visiting https://fb.me/e/1vwlTjXNc

The community street audit is hosted by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, on Saturday, September 4, from 10am-noon.

Participants are asked to meet at the benches at the bottom of Beechgrove Street for an introduction, before moving on to an hour long walk to identify issues that hinder walking, cycling and wheeling safely.

Participants will help identify locations for new benches, cycle racks and ways forward in making Rigside safer.

A paper and digital option to join the community street audit will be provided at a later date.