Carluke Development Trust receives funding to purchase Millers House
Carluke Development Trust has been awarded £112,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy a two-storey house adjacent to Carluke High Mill, which the Trust already owns.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:18 pm
This will allow it to continue its project to reduce dereliction and promote regeneration in the town.
Bill Anderson, from the Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive support from the Scottish Land Fund for the acquisition of the former Millers House that sits within the Carluke High Mill and ONECarluke Community Growing & Learning Garden site.
"The acquisition of the house will complete the community ownership of the whole site and allow the project to create a larger Community HUB and move into an even more exciting period of delivery and further development.”