Carluke Development Trust receives funding to purchase Millers House

Carluke Development Trust has been awarded £112,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy a two-storey house adjacent to Carluke High Mill, which the Trust already owns.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:18 pm
Carluke Development Trust is continuing its efforts to regenerate the entire High Mill site
This will allow it to continue its project to reduce dereliction and promote regeneration in the town.

Bill Anderson, from the Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive support from the Scottish Land Fund for the acquisition of the former Millers House that sits within the Carluke High Mill and ONECarluke Community Growing & Learning Garden site.

"The acquisition of the house will complete the community ownership of the whole site and allow the project to create a larger Community HUB and move into an even more exciting period of delivery and further development.”