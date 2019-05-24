Tour to shed any doubts about lad’s hut scheme

A tour of South Lanarkshire promoting highly successful community workshops under the Men’s Shed scheme kicked off in Kirkmurhill last week just as the village branch took delivery of its first-ever permanent base.

Men’s Sheds operate in communities across South Lanarkshire and offer all men, including those who are retired or out of work, a chance to pursue hobbies and pastimes and share skills while relaxing and socialising.

A council spokeswoman for the scheme said: “Men’s Sheds are a haven where men can have an opportunity to relax, get out of the house and expand the range of people they mix with.

“There are no set activities – for example, woodwork, engines, cards, darts, electronics, photography, cooking and lathe work, are all popular pastimes.”

To take the message of the benefits of Men’s Sheds to areas where they don’t currently operate, the council’s Mobile Men’s Shed – a converted bus designed to demonstrate what a typical Shed can offer – will call at Biggar Corn Exchange today and tomorrow between 10am and 2.30pm, at Law on August 5 and 6, and at Lanark on August 8, 9, 13, 14 and 15.